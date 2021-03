Paleontologists Find Remains of Oviraptorid Dinosaur and Embryo-Bearing Egg Clutch



Source: earth-chronicles.com



Paleontologists in China have discovered what they say is the first non-avialan dinosaur fossil known to preserve an adult skeleton atop an egg clutch that contains embryonic remains. “Dinosaurs preserved on their nests are rare, and so are fossil embryos,” said Dr. Shundong Bi, a paleontologist in the Centre for Vertebrate Evolutionary Biology at the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Embryo