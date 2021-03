Sushi-like rolled 2D heterostructures may lead to new miniaturized electronics



The recent synthesis of one-dimensional van der Waals heterostructures, a type of heterostructure made by layering two-dimensional materials that are one atom thick, may lead to new, miniaturized electronics that are currently not possible, according to a research team. More in www.sciencedaily.com »