Added: 09.03.2021 23:16 | 6 views | 0 comments

Almost 300 g of the so-called Winchcombe meteorite, a space rock that fell from the fireball that lit up the sky over the United Kingdom and Northern Europe on February 28, 2021, have been located in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, the United Kingdom. There are approximately 65,000 known meteorites on Earth. Only 1,206 have been witnessed to [...]