'Pompeii of prehistoric plants' unlocks evolutionary secret



Source: www.nextbigfuture.com



Spectacular fossil plants preserved within a volcanic ash fall in China have shed light on an evolutionary race 300 million years ago, which was eventually won by the seed-bearing plants that dominate so much of the Earth today. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes