Microwave-assisted recording technology promises high-density hard disk performance



Added: 09.03.2021



Source: www.slideshare.net



Researchers have studied the operation of a small device fabricated in the write gap of a hard disk drive's write head to extend its recording density. The device is based on microwave-assisted magnetic recording. This technology uses a spin-torque oscillator, which causes the magnetic particles of the recording medium to wobble. This makes them much easier to flip over when the write head applies a recording magnetic field in the writing process.