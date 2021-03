Astronomers Discover Sixth Planet in K2-138 Planetary System



Five sub-Neptunes and one super-Earth exoplanet orbit a moderately bright K-type star called K2-138. K2-138 is located approximately 792 light-years away in the constellation of Aquarius. Also known as 2MASS J23154776-1050590 and EPIC 245950175, the star is slightly smaller and cooler than our Sun. In 2018, a team of citizen scientists and professional astronomers using [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Citizen Tags: Scientists