Added: 09.03.2021 18:57 | 13 views | 0 comments

A biological phenomenon called autotomy is the voluntary shedding of a body part. It is common to distantly-related animals such as arthropods, gastropods, asteroids, amphibians, and lizards, and is generally followed by regeneration of shed terminal body parts, such as appendages or tails. In a new study published this week in the journal Current Biology, [...]