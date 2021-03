Recyclable bioplastic membrane to clear oil spills from water



Polymer scientists have developed a polymer membrane from biobased malic acid. It is a superamphiphilic vitrimer epoxy resin membrane that can be used to separate water and oil. This membrane is fully recyclable. When the pores are blocked by foulants, it can be depolymerized, cleaned and subsequently pressed into a new membrane. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Oil