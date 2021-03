Massive Exoplanet Candidate Spotted around Vega



Astronomers have discovered evidence for a giant planet orbiting Vega, a young star located 25 light-years away in the constellation of Lyra. “Scientists can also see Vega with telescopes even when it’s light out, which makes it a prime candidate for research,” said Dr. Samuel Quinn, an astronomer at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists