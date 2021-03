New Bird-Like Dinosaur Identified in Spain



Added: 08.03.2021 20:13 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



A new genus and species of troodontid dinosaur that lived 66 million years ago at the very end of the Cretaceous period has been identified from an isolated bone found in Catalonia, Spain. Tamarro insperatus lived in what is known as the Ibero-Armorican island during the latest Maastrichtian age of the Cretaceous period, about 200,000 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA Tags: Genes