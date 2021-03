Researchers develop improved recycling process for carbon fibers



The process retains properties of fibers at a higher rate than previous methods, demonstrating a retention strength of up to 90 percent. Recycling of composite materials could be up to 70 percent cheaper and lead to a 90-95 percent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to standard manufacturing.