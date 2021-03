Added: 08.03.2021 13:58 | 8 views | 0 comments

On March 4, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover covered 6.5 m (21.3 feet) across the Martian landscape. Perseverance’s first drive lasted about 33 minutes. It propelled the rover forward 4 m (13 feet), where it then turned in place 150 degrees to the left and backed up 2.5 m (8 feet) into its new temporary parking [...]