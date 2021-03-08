Immune cells in cerebrospinal fluid predict response to immunotherapy



Added: 08.03.2021 13:42 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencemag.org



Immune cells accessing cerebrospinal fluid faithfully recapitulate the characteristics of cells identified in brain metastasis, and could therefore constitute novel biomarkers of response to immune-based therapies. More in www.sciencedaily.com »