Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have discovered the reason for the dimming of a red hypergiant star called VY Canis Majoris. VY Canis Majoris is located 3,840 light-years away in the constellation of Canis Major. Also known as VY CMa, HD 58061 or HIP 35793, VY Canis Majoris, the star is about 1,420 [...]