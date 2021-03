New evidence COVID-19 antibodies, vaccines less effective against variants



New research has found that new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 can evade antibodies that work against the original form of the virus that sparked the pandemic, potentially undermining the effectiveness of vaccines and antibody-based drugs now being used to prevent or treat COVID-19. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: SPA