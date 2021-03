Controlling adhesions in the abdomen



Adhesions are scars in the abdomen, which can occur after surgery, often have serious consequences. Now, researchers have discovered how such adhesions form. The findings may help to develop a drug to prevent adhesions in the future. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Surgery