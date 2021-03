Added: 05.03.2021 20:04 | 15 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists has studied both the water and organic contents from a dust particle recovered from the surface of the near-Earth S-type asteroid 25143 Itokawa by JAXA’s Hayabusa mission, which was the first mission that brought pristine asteroidal materials to Earth. “Understanding the earliest chemical reactions involving liquid water provides crucial insights [...]