Uncovering hidden forever chemicals



Added: 05.03.2021



Researchers found large quantities of previously undetectable compounds from the family of chemicals known as PFAS in six watersheds on Cape Cod using a new method to quantify and identify PFAS compounds. Exposures to some PFAS, widely used for their ability to repel heat, water, and oil, are linked to a range of health risks including cancer, immune suppression, diabetes, and low infant birth weight. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Oil, Cancer, Cher Tags: Chemicals