Hot Super-Earth Discovered 26 Light-Years Away



Added: 05.03.2021



Source: www.universidadviu.es



Astronomers from the CARMENES (Calar Alto high-Resolution search for M dwarfs with Exoearths with Near-infrared and optical Échelle Spectrographs) consortium have detected a short-period rocky planet orbiting the red dwarf Gliese 486. Gliese 486 is an M-dwarf star located 26.3 light-years away in the constellation of Virgo. Also known as GJ 486, Wolf 437, LHS [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes