ï»¿Friday, 05 March 2021
Comet Catalina suggests comets delivered carbon to rocky planets
Added: 05.03.2021 18:37 | 15 views | 0 comments
Source: www.astrowatch.net
Comet Catalina is helping explain more about our own origins as it becomes apparent that comets like Catalina could have been an essential source of carbon on planets like Earth and Mars during the early formation of the solar system.
Mars
