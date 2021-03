Comet Catalina suggests comets delivered carbon to rocky planets



Added: 05.03.2021 18:37 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.astrowatch.net



Comet Catalina is helping explain more about our own origins as it becomes apparent that comets like Catalina could have been an essential source of carbon on planets like Earth and Mars during the early formation of the solar system. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Mars