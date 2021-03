Added: 04.03.2021 23:08 | 16 views | 0 comments

The so-called Mount Holly mammoth (Mammuthus sp.) lived approximately 12,800 years ago in what is now New England, a region comprising six states in the Northeastern United States, and potentially overlapped with the first human settlers of the region, according to new research from Dartmouth College. The remains of Pleistocene megafauna, including proboscideans (elephant-like animals), [...]