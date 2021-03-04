Humans control majority of freshwater ebb and flow on Earth



Added: 03.03.2021 23:18 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.unilad.co.uk



Satellite observations show that more than half of seasonal freshwater level changes on Earth happen in human-managed reservoirs, underscoring the profound impact humanity has on the global water cycle. More in www.sciencedaily.com »