During their song and dance displays, male superb lyrebirds (Menura novaehollandiae) create an elaborate acoustic illusion of a mixed-species flock of birds, according to new research. The superb lyrebird is a large, pheasant-sized species of passerine bird native to Australia. Male superb lyrebirds display their tail feathers and mimic other birds’ calls during courtship dances. [...]