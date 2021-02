Added: 26.02.2021 21:06 | 6 views | 0 comments

Four commonly used artificial sweeteners - saccharine, sucralose, aspartame, and acesulfame potassium - can promote the horizontal transfer of antibiotic resistance genes, according to new research. Artificial sweeteners, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are widely being introduced as safe sugar substitutes in food and beverages as they provide a sweet taste [...]