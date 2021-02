Added: 26.02.2021 19:55 | 11 views | 0 comments

Paleoanthropologists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and South Africa have examined the fossilized hand of Ardipithecus ramidus, a species of hominid that lived in the east of the African continent around 4.4 million years ago. Their results, published in the journal Science Advances, provide clues about how early humans began to walk [...]