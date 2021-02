Engineering the boundary between 2D and 3D materials



Added: 26.02.2021 18:55 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: boundarywaterscatalog.com



For practical applications, two-dimensional materials such as graphene must at some point connect with the ordinary world of 3D materials. Researchers have come up with a way of imaging what goes on at these interfaces, down to the level of individual atoms, with the goal of better controlling these materials' electronic properties. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Goa