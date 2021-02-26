Exposure to diverse career paths can help fill labor market 'skills gap'



Source: www.stavepuzzles.com



When Patrick Rottinghaus began college, he had no idea what he wanted to do with his career. He started out as an "Open" major while he explored possibilities. Today, he is helping young people eager to find their place in the world by identifying their strengths and connecting them with careers that match their skill-set, interests and personality. As the father of three children, including a daughter soon to enter high school, he wants to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to succeed as they prepare to enter the modern workforce. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children