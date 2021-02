Quantum quirk yields giant magnetic effect, where none should exist



In a twist befitting the strange nature of quantum mechanics, physicists have discovered the Hall effect -- a characteristic change in the way electricity is conducted in the presence of a magnetic field -- in a nonmagnetic quantum material to which no magnetic field was applied. More in www.sciencedaily.com »