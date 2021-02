Added: 26.02.2021 16:47 | 7 views | 0 comments

New images of NASA’s Perseverance rover, along with its parachute, heat shield and descent stage, were captured by the CaSSIS camera aboard ESA’s Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) on February 23, 2021. The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, which landed in Jezero Crater on Mars on February 18, 2021, will address high-priority science goals for Mars exploration. [...]