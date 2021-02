Added: 25.02.2021 23:27 | 3 views | 0 comments

Geologists believe they have closed the case of what killed non-avian dinosaurs at the end of the Cretaceous period. About 66 million years ago, the end-Cretaceous mass extinction eradicated roughly 75% of the animal and plant species on Earth, including whole groups like non-avian dinosaurs and ammonites. In the geologic record, this extinction event is [...]