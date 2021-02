Novel pooled testing strategies can significantly better identify COVID-19 infections



A novel approach to pooled testing could help identify up to 20 times more COVID-19 infections per day than individual testing. Simple pooled designs could be implemented with minimal changes to current testing infrastructures in clinical and public health laboratories. More in www.sciencedaily.com »