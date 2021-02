Two new genes linked to Alzheimer's disease discovered



A research team has discovered two new genes potentially involved in Alzheimer's disease. They identified them by exploring which genes were turned on and off in the hippocampus of people who suffered from the disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes