NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Returns Spectacular Image of Venus



Added: 25.02.2021 20:12 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.doncio.navy.mil



The new image was taken by the Wide-field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) during the close flyby of the second planet from the Sun on July 11, 2020. “Parker Solar Probe whips by Venus a total of seven times over the course of its seven-year mission, using the planet’s gravity to bend the spacecraft’s [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA