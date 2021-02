Heavy Coffee Consumption May Increase Cardiovascular Disease Risk



Source: myfooddiary.com



Long-term heavy coffee consumption (six or more cups a day) may lead to unfavourable lipid (fat) profile, which could potentially increase individuals’ risk for cardiovascular disease, accoring to a new genetic study. The findings may have clinical relevance for people with elevated LDL (low-density-lipoprotein) cholesterol. “There’s certainly a lot of scientific debate about the pros [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »