Antibodies recognize and attack different SARS-CoV-2 spike shapes



Source: www.iflscience.com



The spikes on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, change shapes. New research reveals ways that antibodies can recognize these different shapes and block the virus and informs the design of vaccines and antiviral therapies. More in www.sciencedaily.com »