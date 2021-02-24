New fossil discovery illuminates the lives of the earliest primates



A new fossil discovery is central to primate ancestry and adds to our understanding of how life on land recovered after the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event 66 million years ago that wiped out all dinosaurs, except for birds. More in www.sciencedaily.com »