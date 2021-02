Daily Caffeine Intake Induces Changes in Gray Matter, Study Shows



Caffeine, a psychostimulant commonly used to combat high sleep pressure on a daily basis, alters gray matter structures; however, the effect appears to be temporary, according to new research from the University of Basel. “Caffeine is the most commonly used psychostimulant worldwide and mainly consumed in forms of coffee, tea, energy drink, and soda,” said [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Sleep