Don't focus on genetic diversity to save our species



Added: 24.02.2021 2:17 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: mas.txt-nifty.com



Scientists have challenged the common assumption that genetic diversity of a species is a key indicator of extinction risk. The scientists demonstrate that there is no simple relationship between genetic diversity and species survival. But researchers conclude the focus shouldn't be on genetic diversity anyway; it should be on habitat protection. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists