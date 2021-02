Springhares Glow Orange and Red under Ultraviolet Light



Scientists have discovered a vivid porphyrin-based biofluorescence in two species of springhares, Pedetes capensis and Pedetes surdaster. Springhares are nocturnal mammals in the rodent family Pedetidae, which includes only two living species. Both species are endemic to Africa: the springhare (Pedetes capensis) lives in southern Africa; and the East African springhare (Pedetes surdaster) inhabits portions [...]