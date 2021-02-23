'Missing ice problem' finally solved



Added: 23.02.2021 16:07 | 0 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tasteofhome.com



During glacial periods, the sea level falls, because vast quantities of water are stored in the massive inland glaciers. To date, however, computer models have been unable to reconcile sea-level height with the thickness of the glaciers. More in www.sciencedaily.com »