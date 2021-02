Magnetic effect without a magnet



Source: www.youtube.com



Electric current is deflected by a magnetic field - this leads to the so-called Hall effect. A surprising discovery has now been made: an exotic metal was examined and a giant Hall effect was found to be produced by the material, in the total absence of any magnetic field. More in www.sciencedaily.com »