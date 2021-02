Added: 22.02.2021 22:22 | 12 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured footage of its rover landing in Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. The footage was captured by several cameras that are part of the rover's entry, descent, and landing suite. The views include a camera looking down from the spacecraft’s descent stage, a camera on the rover looking up [...]