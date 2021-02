Hot Super-Earth Found around Gliese 740



Added: 22.02.2021 20:04 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ndtv.com



A team of astronomers from Spain, Italy and Germany has discovered a short-period super-Earth exoplanet circling the nearby red dwarf Gliese 740. Gliese 740 is a bright M1-type star located 36.2 light-years away in the constellation of Serpens. Otherwise known as GJ 740, HD 176029, LHS 470 and TYC 461-366-1, the star is roughly 60% [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Italy, SPA Tags: Germany