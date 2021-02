Cretaceous-Era Coelacanths Grew As Big As Great White Sharks



Paleontologists in Morocco have unearthed a crushed ossified lung of an enormous marine coelacanth that lived during the Late Cretaceous epoch, about 66 million years ago. Coelacanths are a group of primitive deep-dwelling fish closely related to tetrapods, four-limbed vertebrates including amphibians, mammals and reptiles. They were thought to have been extinct for 66 million