Future ocean warming boosts tropical rainfall extremes



Added: 22.02.2021



Source: globe-net.com



Climate models predict that the difference between El Niño and La Niña related tropical rainfall will increase over the next 80 years, even though the temperature difference between El Niño and La Niña may change only very little in response to global warming. A new study uncovers the reasons for this surprising fact. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures