How to calculate the social cost of carbon? Researchers offer roadmap in new analysis

Added: 22.02.2021

The Biden administration is revising the social cost of carbon (SCC), a decade-old cost-benefit metric used to inform climate policy by placing a monetary value on the impact of climate change. In a newly published analysis, a team of researchers lists a series of measures the administration should consider in recalculating the SCC.