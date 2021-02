Added: 20.02.2021 0:15 | 10 views | 0 comments

A team of biologists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the European Bioinformatics Institute and the Universidad de los Andes has identified 142,809 species of bacteriophages - viruses that infect and replicate in bacteria - living in the human gut. Using a DNA-sequencing method called metagenomics, Wellcome Sanger Institute’s Dr. Luis Camarillo-Guerrero and colleagues explored and [...]