Cygnus X-1’s Stellar-Mass Black Hole is More Massive than Astronomers Thought



A black hole in the Cygnus X-1 binary system is so massive that it challenges current stellar evolution models. Discovered in 1964, Cygnus X-1 is an X-ray binary system located in the constellation Cygnus. The primary star, HD 226868, is a hot supergiant revolving about an unseen compact companion with a period of 5.6 days.