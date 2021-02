Added: 19.02.2021 18:58 | 6 views | 0 comments

A team of geobiologists from Germany has found biologically-relevant primordial organic molecules and gases in fluid inclusions trapped in 3.5-billion-year-old barites from the Dresser mine, Marble Bar, Australia. “It is widely hypothesized that primeval life utilized small organic molecules as sources of carbon and energy,” said lead author Dr. Helge Mißbach from the University of [...]