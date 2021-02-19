Songbirds' reproductive success reduced by natural gas compressor noise



Added: 19.02.2021 20:18 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: scientistatwork.blogs.nytimes.com



Some songbirds are not dissuaded by constant, loud noise emitted by natural gas pipeline compressors and will establish nests nearby. The number of eggs they lay is unaffected by the din, but their reproductive success ultimately is diminished. More in www.sciencedaily.com »